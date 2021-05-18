Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,009 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Nielsen worth $119,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

NYSE NLSN opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

