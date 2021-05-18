Diploma (LON:DPLM) Upgraded by Numis Securities to Add

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,275 ($29.72). Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,354 ($30.76).

DPLM stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,908 ($37.99). 305,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,698. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,768.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,407.24.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

