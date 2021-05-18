Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $62,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

