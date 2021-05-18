Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Down 3.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.61. 128,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,080,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Discovery by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

