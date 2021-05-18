DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 460.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 89.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

