DomRaider (DRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. DomRaider has a market cap of $3.08 million and $981.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00090715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.62 or 0.01415072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.04 or 0.11181057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00117282 BTC.

About DomRaider

DRT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.