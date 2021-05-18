Domtar (NYSE:UFS) PT Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,015,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

