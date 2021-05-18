Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

