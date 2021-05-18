Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.83 and its 200 day moving average is $211.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

