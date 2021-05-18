Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ball by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $39,134,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

