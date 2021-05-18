Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.