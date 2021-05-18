Donut Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $153,213.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00090173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00423519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00231216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.95 or 0.01367345 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045381 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

