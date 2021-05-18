DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DV. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

