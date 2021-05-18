DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOYU. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,731,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $9,890,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DouYu International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DOYU stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

