Dovu (DOV) Price Tops $0.0412

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Dovu coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00098786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.68 or 0.01469171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00118997 BTC.

About Dovu

DOV is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.