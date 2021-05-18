DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

