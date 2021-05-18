Drax Group (LON:DRX) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 407.80 ($5.33).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of LON DRX traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 435.40 ($5.69). The company had a trading volume of 674,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 194.98 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 454.60 ($5.94). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.