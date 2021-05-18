Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $48,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $16,784,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $9,388,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $8,108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $4,353,000.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

