DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $552,974.98 and approximately $3,390.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00040601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014187 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

