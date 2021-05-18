Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

