Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.68

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 1101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

