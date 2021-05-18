DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. 41,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,765,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

