DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,814 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.28% of DuPont de Nemours worth $156,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,045. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

