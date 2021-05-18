DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Reduced by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,938 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $86.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.