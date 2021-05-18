DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $93.00 at Argus

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price lifted by Argus from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.47.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

