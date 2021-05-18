Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,300 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.22% of Dynatrace worth $29,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,599 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,237. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Shares of DT opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.