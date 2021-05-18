DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.42 ($8.73) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.77 and a 200-day moving average of €6.87.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.