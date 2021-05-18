E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.55 ($12.41) on Monday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.21.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

