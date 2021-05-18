E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 1,582,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

