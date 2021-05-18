Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $153.30.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

