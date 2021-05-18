EagleX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $759.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EagleX has a market capitalization of $15,229.49 and approximately $759.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EagleX has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00090817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.00430308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00229151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.01327235 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00044066 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

