Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

