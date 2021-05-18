Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

