Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,365. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $841.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

