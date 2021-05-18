eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 53% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $318.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00709587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002532 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

