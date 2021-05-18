Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $5.88 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

