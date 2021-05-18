Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Position Reduced by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

