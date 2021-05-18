Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

