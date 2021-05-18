Einsteinium Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $69.56 million and approximately $52,138.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.50 or 0.00686798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,656,784 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

