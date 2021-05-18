Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

ELAN stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

