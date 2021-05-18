Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.20

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Elders’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

Get Elders alerts:

About Elders

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.