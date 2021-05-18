Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Electromed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $9.55 on Monday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Electromed by 1,538.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Electromed by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

