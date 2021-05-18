Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

