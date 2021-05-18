Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EA. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.46.

Shares of EA opened at $137.53 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

