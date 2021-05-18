Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $177.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

