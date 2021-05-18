Element Wealth LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

