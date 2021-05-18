Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Major Shareholder Buys $7,999,998.75 in Stock

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.