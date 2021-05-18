ElringKlinger’s (ZIL2) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.81 ($16.25).

ZIL2 stock opened at €14.04 ($16.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.85. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market cap of $889.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.33.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

