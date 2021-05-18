EMC Capital Management Has $797,000 Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,661.81 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

