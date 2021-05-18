EMC Capital Management Sells 4,350 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,151,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $175.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.37 and a twelve month high of $178.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

